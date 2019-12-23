Every Monday I post the column that I send to the outlets that distribute me, but because they all work almost a week in advance, that would mean you’d be reading a column about New Year’s today. So instead of rushing Christmas, I’m posting a few of my favorite things this Christmas season and hope you enjoy them, too.

Nativity scenes staged by little hands

One of our daughter’s little ones have a plastic nativity set that they rearrange nearly every day. These are a few of the pictures we have received, along with titles speculating as to what may have been going through their minds.







This ornament is a hoot!

A 10-year-old Georgia girl came crying to her mother that one of the Christmas tree ornaments was scaring her. The mother, who has several owl ornaments on her tree, investigated and found a real owl perched in the tree. The family tried leaving the doors and windows open, but the owl didn’t budge. They finally called a wildlife expert who captured the screech owl. They think it was in the tree as long as it had been in their house — more than a week.

The Sad Side of Christmas

We do a lot of pretending at Christmas — that it really is the “Hap, happiest time of the year” when in truth, it is often a conflicting and sad time for many. Craig Aven, of the Piano Guys, lost his beautiful teen daughter last year. The Piano Guys have shared a song dedicated to everyone who is missing someone and could use some comfort. Click here

But be sure you come back because there’s one more you have to see below.

Absolutely beautiful

This is a wonderful musical and visual portrayal of the nativity. A feast for the senses! Click here

From our home to yours Merry Christmas!

And wishing our Jewish friends Happy Hanukkah!

